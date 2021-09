FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Investigators in north Georgia are working to identify a body found floating in Lake Lanier.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office say the body was found Tuesday about 100 yards from shore near the Old Federal Campground at the lake.

A preliminary investigation found that the white male had been in the water for about a week, but there was no way to identify it.

An autopsy was planned, and investigators are seeking leads from the public as they work to identify the body.