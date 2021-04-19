Board finds mayor’s talk show doesn’t break ethics rules

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — An ethics board has dismissed a complaint that a south Georgia mayor violated the city’s ethics language by making offensive comments on his politically conservative radio talk show.

The Valdosta board voted 2-1 Wednesday, local news outlets report, to dismiss the complaint against Mayor Scott James Matheson.

Opponents say they hope the City Council will revive the issue when the decision is presented to them.

The mayor said he is open to dialogue with opponents.

Several community groups filed the complaint in February claiming Matheson was violating city ethics rules by failing to give “the appearance of being independent, impartial, and responsible to the people,” as required by the ethics code.