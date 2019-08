DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Blue Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Lithonia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Otis Walker, 27, is suspected of killing a woman and shooting a DeKalb County Police officer Thursday morning. Walker was last seen in the 4800 block of Hodgdon Corners Cove in Lithonia.

The officer is expected to be alright, reported 11 Alive.

Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach and should call 911 immediately.