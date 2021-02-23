Bill would give legislators term limits, extend Senate term

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters could get a chance to limit state lawmakers to 12 years per chamber and extend state senators’ terms to four years under a constitutional amendment advancing in the Senate.

The Senate Government Oversight Committee voted to approve Senate Resolution 37, sending it to the full Senate for more debate.

Before it could be added to the state constitution, two-thirds of both the House and Senate would have to approve and voters statewide would have to ratify it.

The measure would also impose a two-term limit on the lieutenant governor’s office.