SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A bill that would allow Georgia residents to carry handguns in public without a license could soon become law.

The house passed Senate Bill 319 Wednesday and it’s now being sent back to the senate for some minor changes before it is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Republicans said the measure will help people more easily protect themselves from crime and also argue that the $75 carry permit is an infringement of second amendment gun rights. But Democrats said the bill will encourage more gun use and will in turn fuel more shooting deaths, increase crime and put police officers’ lives in danger.

Georgia law currently requires people to obtain a license to carry a loaded handgun outside their own homes, businesses or cars. People can carry rifles and shotguns in many places without a permit and carry unloaded weapons as long as they are in gun cases.

For residents to obtain a weapons license, they must apply, pay a fee and undergo fingerprinting in addition to a background check.

Convicted felons and people who have been hospitalized for mental health problems or received treatment for addiction in the years before applying are not eligible.

Democrats say current laws stop thousands of people with criminal records or mental illness from being able to obtain a license each year in Georgia.