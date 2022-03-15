ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters would decide whether to significantly raise state lawmakers’ salaries under a bill advancing through the state Legislature.

The state House on Tuesday approved HR 842 by a vote of 136 to 33. It now goes to the state Senate.

The bill proposes a constitutional amendment that would set salaries for state senators and representatives at 60% of the median household income in Georgia, currently around $35,000.

The amendment would also ban lawmakers from increasing their own salaries.

State lawmakers currently make just over $17,000, though all 56 state senators and 180 House members will receive a $5,000 raise in the state’s 2023 budget.