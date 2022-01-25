Bill: Give Georgia parents way to quash school materials

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia House say they will push forward with a proposal that would allow parents to protest books and other materials that they believe are harmful to minors.

Under Senate Bill 226, school officials are required to decide within seven days whether to remove the material.

The measure stalled in the House last year, but began moving ahead again Tuesday with a subcommittee hearing.

Republican State Sen. Jason Anavitarte of Dallas introduced the measure. He says it was sparked by complaints from parents.

Conservative activists have particularly targeted online databases. Opponents fear the bill will lead to censorship depriving students access to a broad selection of materials.