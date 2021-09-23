Biden taps Georgia’s Smyre as Dominican Republic ambassador

FILE – Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, opposes HB 531 in the House Chambers on day 25 of the legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Monday, March 1, 2021. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sept. 22 nominated Smyre, a key Georgia state lawmaker, to become the United States ambassador to the Dominican Republic. He must be confirmed by the Senate before taking his post. Smyre is acclaimed as the longest serving member of the Georgia House. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a key Georgia state lawmaker to become the United States ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

State Rep. Calvin Smyre is a Black Democrat from Columbus first elected in 1974. He must be confirmed by the Senate before taking his post.

Smyre is acclaimed as the longest serving member of the Georgia House.

He has remained a crucial player in legislative affairs, especially as a go-between in negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.

Smyre is now 74 but was the youngest member of the House when first elected.

Smyre supported Biden and voted for him as one of Georgia’s members of the Electoral College after Biden won the state.