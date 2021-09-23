Biden taps Georgia’s Smyre as Dominican Republic ambassador

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated a key Georgia state lawmaker to become the United States ambassador to the Dominican Republic.
State Rep. Calvin Smyre is a Black Democrat from Columbus first elected in 1974. He must be confirmed by the Senate before taking his post.
Smyre is acclaimed as the longest serving member of the Georgia House.
He has remained a crucial player in legislative affairs, especially as a go-between in negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.
Smyre is now 74 but was the youngest member of the House when first elected.
Smyre supported Biden and voted for him as one of Georgia’s members of the Electoral College after Biden won the state.