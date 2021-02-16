Biden administration puts Georgia Medicaid overhaul on hold

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma sign health care waivers at the state Capitol in Atlanta, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Georgia’s plans would provide Medicaid access to adults who make less than poverty level incomes who meet work requirements, and leave private brokers as the only avenue to buy federally-subsidized private insurance for people with above-poverty incomes. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to reshape Medicaid in Georgia has been put on hold by President Joe Biden’s administration only four months after the plan won approval under Donald Trump.

Biden’s acting director for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Elizabeth Richter, sent Georgia officials a letter said work or related activity requirements in Kemp’s proposal are “unreasonably difficult or impossible” for people to meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kemp’s plan seeks to add 50,000 low-income or uninsured adults to Medicaid rolls over the next two years.

Democrats continue to call for a full expansion of Medicaid services under the Affordable Care Act.

Kemp’s office has 30 days to respond to the decision from Washington.