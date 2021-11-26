(STACKER) – For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in Georgia. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.

Many retirees seek out easy access to indoor and outdoor recreation, from walking trails and water access to museums and theaters. Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture, and health care resources. But those choice locations carry the key drawback of a high cost of living, often due to pricey housing costs, that will not suit retirees often on fixed incomes. Low crime rates make a difference, as well.

#25. Dunwoody

– Population: 49,371

– Median home value: $432,900 (56% own)

– Median rent: $1,468 (44% rent)

– Median household income: $96,057

#24. Watkinsville

– Population: 2,904

– Median home value: $201,100 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,085 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $72,500

#23. Reidsville

– Population: 2,658

– Median home value: $85,500 (49% own)

– Median rent: $547 (51% rent)

– Median household income: $29,665

#22. Wilmington Island

– Population: 15,834

– Median home value: $263,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,260 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $82,500

#21. Clarkesville

– Population: 1,754

– Median home value: $142,900 (56% own)

– Median rent: $694 (44% rent)

– Median household income: $44,293

#20. Whitemarsh Island

– Population: 6,893

– Median home value: $246,400 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,257 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $74,318

#19. Fayetteville

– Population: 17,586

– Median home value: $224,100 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,157 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $73,526

#18. Sandy Springs

– Population: 107,072

– Median home value: $471,800 (48% own)

– Median rent: $1,327 (52% rent)

– Median household income: $78,613

#17. Gray

– Population: 3,250

– Median home value: $146,700 (59% own)

– Median rent: $897 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $65,321

#16. Martinez

– Population: 34,844

– Median home value: $162,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,087 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $75,330

#15. Decatur

– Population: 24,002

– Median home value: $521,900 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,015 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $106,088

#14. Thunderbolt

– Population: 2,651

– Median home value: $212,000 (56% own)

– Median rent: $1,111 (44% rent)

– Median household income: $60,819

#13. Tyrone

– Population: 7,295

– Median home value: $286,500 (85% own)

– Median rent: $999 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $103,929

#12. North Druid Hills

– Population: 18,002

– Median home value: $366,800 (39% own)

– Median rent: $1,456 (61% rent)

– Median household income: $66,660

#11. Skidaway Island

– Population: 8,986

– Median home value: $495,700 (91% own)

– Median rent: $1,362 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $93,690

#10. Avondale Estates

– Population: 3,144

– Median home value: $371,400 (88% own)

– Median rent: $1,259 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $110,000

#9. Peachtree City

– Population: 35,443

– Median home value: $338,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,408 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $101,121

#8. Talahi Island

– Population: 1,472

– Median home value: $383,200 (94% own)

– Median rent: No data available (6% rent)

– Median household income: $99,946

#7. Berkeley Lake

– Population: 1,839

– Median home value: $442,000 (96% own)

– Median rent: $1,821 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $145,625

#6. Vinings

– Population: 12,934

– Median home value: $481,000 (37% own)

– Median rent: $1,439 (63% rent)

– Median household income: $81,973

#5. Druid Hills

– Population: 8,365

– Median home value: $645,600 (67% own)

– Median rent: $1,475 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $129,740

#4. Clayton

– Population: 1,968

– Median home value: $129,000 (56% own)

– Median rent: $659 (44% rent)

– Median household income: $33,417

#3. St. Simons

– Population: 14,778

– Median home value: $371,800 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,309 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $87,248

#2. North Decatur

– Population: 16,701

– Median home value: $295,800 (57% own)

– Median rent: $1,205 (43% rent)

– Median household income: $79,449

#1. Dutch Island

– Population: 1,162

– Median home value: $554,100 (100% own)

– Median rent: No data available (0% rent)

– Median household income: $170,417

