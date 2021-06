Known in other parts of the world as shires, provinces, or territories, the United States’ counties (also known in certain states as boroughs or parishes) date back to the 1600s, when settlers first came to find freedom from British rule. Today, those counties remain, with the 50 states divided into several, each with its own unique makeup.

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Georgia using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#25. Bryan County

– Population: 37,063

– Median home value: $223,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,242 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $72,624

– Top public schools: McAllister Elementary School (A-), Richmond Hill Middle School (B+), Richmond Hill Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: Richmond Hill Montessori Preschool (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Richmond Hill (B+)

#24. Habersham County

– Population: 44,626

– Median home value: $150,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $772 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $50,563

– Top public schools: Demorest Elementary School (A-), Hazel Grove Elementary School (A-), North Habersham Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: Tallulah Falls School (A), The Torch Christian Academy (unavailable), Trinity Classical School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Clarkesville (A-), Mount Airy (B+), Demorest (B+)

#23. Monroe County

– Population: 27,171

– Median home value: $166,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $704 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $54,754

– Top public schools: Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (A-), T.G. Scott Elementary School (A-), Monroe County Middle School – Banks Stephens Campus (A-)

– Top private schools: Wynfield Christian Academy (A-)

– Top places to live: Forsyth (B)

#22. Whitfield County

– Population: 104,237

– Median home value: $133,400 (65% own)

– Median rent: $720 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $48,623

– Top public schools: Brookwood Elementary School (B+), Westside Middle School (B+), New Hope Middle School (B+)

– Top private schools: Christian Heritage School (A), Dogwood Christian Academy (unavailable), Learning Tree Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Dalton (B+), Tunnel Hill (B+), Varnell (B+)

#21. Henry County

– Population: 225,356

– Median home value: $175,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,181 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $71,288

– Top public schools: Union Grove High School (A), Ola High School (A-), Union Grove Middle School (B+)

– Top private schools: Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (A), Strong Rock Christian School (A), Community Christian School (A-)

– Top places to live: Heron Bay (A), Stockbridge (B+), McDonough (B+)

#20. DeKalb County

– Population: 749,323

– Median home value: $215,600 (55% own)

– Median rent: $1,169 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $62,399

– Top public schools: Chamblee Charter High School (A+), Decatur High School (A+), DeKalb School of the Arts (A)

– Top private schools: The Paideia School (A+), Marist School (A+), Ben Franklin Academy (A+)

– Top places to live: Decatur (A+), North Decatur (A+), Druid Hills (A+)

#19. Madison County

– Population: 29,218

– Median home value: $131,300 (75% own)

– Median rent: $715 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $52,500

– Top public schools: Comer Elementary School (A-), Colbert Elementary School (A-), Ila Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Comer (A-), Danielsville (B+), Carlton (B)

#18. Lowndes County

– Population: 115,364

– Median home value: $140,600 (52% own)

– Median rent: $802 (48% rent)

– Median household income: $42,441

– Top public schools: Pine Grove Middle School (A), Westside Elementary School (A), Pine Grove Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Valwood School (A-), Highland Christian Academy (B+), Georgia Christian School (B)

– Top places to live: Hahira (B+), Valdosta (B-), Dasher (B+)

#17. Glynn County

– Population: 84,470

– Median home value: $179,000 (63% own)

– Median rent: $890 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $52,977

– Top public schools: Oglethorpe Point Elementary School (A), St. Simons Elementary School (A), Glynn Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Frederica Academy (A+), Heritage Christian Academy (B), Brunswick Christian Academy (A-)

– Top places to live: St. Simons (A), Dock Junction (B+), Country Club Estates (B+)

#16. Hall County

– Population: 198,667

– Median home value: $201,300 (69% own)

– Median rent: $963 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $62,984

– Top public schools: Flowery Branch High School (A-), North Hall High School (B+), Spout Springs Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: Lakeview Academy (A+), Riverside Military Academy (A-), Lanier Christian Academy (B+)

– Top places to live: Flowery Branch (A), Lula (B), Gainesville (B)

#15. Harris County

– Population: 34,105

– Median home value: $217,000 (88% own)

– Median rent: $863 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $76,319

– Top public schools: New Mountain Hill Elementary School (A-), Harris County Carver Middle School (A-), Creekside School (B+)

– Top private schools: Waverly Hall Christian Academy (A-)

– Top places to live: Hamilton (A-), Shiloh (A-), Pine Mountain (A-)

#14. Lee County

– Population: 29,502

– Median home value: $152,800 (73% own)

– Median rent: $881 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $69,280

– Top public schools: Twin Oaks Elementary School (A-), Lee County Elementary School (A-), Lee County Middle School East (A-)

– Top private schools: Montessori Preparatory Academy of Lee (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Leesburg (B+)

#13. Carroll County

– Population: 117,183

– Median home value: $137,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $877 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $53,737

– Top public schools: Whitesburg Elementary School (A), Carrollton Junior High School (A), Sand Hill Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Oak Mountain Academy (A), Holy Ground Baptist Academy (C+), Oak Grove Montessori School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Carrollton (A), Villa Rica (A-), Temple (B+)

#12. Camden County

– Population: 53,231

– Median home value: $165,700 (63% own)

– Median rent: $945 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $56,951

– Top public schools: Mary Lee Clark Elementary School (A), Sugarmill Elementary School (A), Saint Marys Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: New Hope Christian Academy (unavailable), Advance Learning Center (unavailable), Childtime of Kingsland (unavailable)

– Top places to live: St. Marys (A-), Kingsland (B+), Woodbine (B)

#11. Douglas County

– Population: 143,316

– Median home value: $161,600 (64% own)

– Median rent: $1,087 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $63,835

– Top public schools: Holly Springs Elementary School (A-), Mason Creek Elementary School (A-), Mirror Lake Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Harvester Christian Academy (A-), King’s Way Christian School (A-), Heirway Christian Academy (B)

– Top places to live: Douglasville (B+)

#10. Coweta County

– Population: 143,260

– Median home value: $211,600 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,096 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $75,913

– Top public schools: Brooks Elementary School (A), Coweta Charter Academy (A-), Madras Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: The Heritage School (A), Trinity Christian School (A-), Central Christian School (B+)

– Top places to live: Senoia (A), Newnan (A-), Grantville (B)

#9. Fulton County

– Population: 1,036,200

– Median home value: $313,300 (52% own)

– Median rent: $1,205 (48% rent)

– Median household income: $69,673

– Top public schools: Northview High School (A+), Alpharetta High School (A+), Chattahoochee High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (A+), Pace Academy (A+), Atlanta International School (A+)

– Top places to live: Alpharetta (A+), Collier Hills North (A+), Johns Creek (A+)

#8. Houston County

– Population: 153,507

– Median home value: $142,600 (64% own)

– Median rent: $920 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $61,723

– Top public schools: C. B. Watson Primary School (A), Kings Chapel Elementary School (A), Quail Run Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: The Westfield School (A-), Westside Baptist Academy (A-), Christ United Methodist School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Warner Robins (A-), Perry (A-), Centerville (B+)

#7. Cherokee County

– Population: 247,515

– Median home value: $253,500 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,241 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $82,740

– Top public schools: Etowah High School (A), Bascomb Elementary School (A), Woodstock High School (A)

– Top private schools: Cherokee Christian Schools (A), The King’s Academy (B+), Compass Prep Academy (B)

– Top places to live: Woodstock (A+), Holly Springs (A), Ball Ground (A-)

#6. Columbia County

– Population: 150,705

– Median home value: $203,400 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,149 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $82,339

– Top public schools: River Ridge Elementary School (A), Lakeside High School (A), Stevens Creek Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Augusta Preparatory Day School (A+), Augusta Christian Schools (A-), Evans Christian Academy (A)

– Top places to live: Evans (A+), Martinez (A+), Grovetown (A-)

#5. Cobb County

– Population: 751,218

– Median home value: $253,900 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,202 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $77,932

– Top public schools: Walton High School (A+), Lassiter High School (A+), Kennesaw Mountain High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Walker School (A+), Mount Paran Christian School (A+), Whitefield Academy (A+)

– Top places to live: Vinings (A+), Smyrna (A+), Kennesaw (A)

#4. Fayette County

– Population: 112,303

– Median home value: $281,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,326 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $90,145

– Top public schools: McIntosh High School (A+), Starrs Mill High School (A+), Kedron Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School (A-), Grace Christian Academy (B+), The Campus Schools (B+)

– Top places to live: Tyrone (A+), Peachtree City (A+), Fayetteville (A)

#3. Gwinnett County

– Population: 915,046

– Median home value: $217,900 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,272 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $71,026

– Top public schools: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology (A+), North Gwinnett High School (A+), Buford High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Wesleyan School (A+), Greater Atlanta Christian School (A+), Notre Dame Academy (A+)

– Top places to live: Berkeley Lake (A+), Suwanee (A+), Grayson (A+)

#2. Oconee County

– Population: 38,132

– Median home value: $286,600 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,001 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $90,751

– Top public schools: North Oconee High School (A+), Oconee County Elementary School (A+), Malcom Bridge Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Athens Academy (A+), Prince Avenue Christian School (A), Westminster Christian Academy (A)

– Top places to live: Watkinsville (A+), Bogart (A), Bishop (A+)

#1. Forsyth County

– Population: 228,383

– Median home value: $339,700 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,380 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $107,218

– Top public schools: Lambert High School (A+), South Forsyth High School (A+), Big Creek Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Pinecrest Academy (A+), Friendship Christian School (A-), Horizon Christian Academy (A-)

– Top places to live: Cumming (A-)