Baxley house fire claims man’s life, injures two others

BAXLEY, Ga (WSAV) – According to Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, the Appling County Fire Department responded Wednesday night to a mobile home fire located at 382 Ed Carter Road in Baxley, Georgia.

Emergency crews discovered body of Derwon M. Wilkerson, 44, of Baxley, in one of the bedrooms.

Officials say the blaze completely destroyed the single-wide, two-bedroom mobile home.

The cause of this fire is still being investigated, but initial reports indicate the fire started in the area of the kitchen and living room.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death for Wilkerson.

Two other occupants, another adult and a juvenile, were also injured in the fire.

The injured adult received treatment at a local hospital, but the juvenile was flown to the Augusta Burn Center to be treated for severe burns.

“It is believed that the two adults woke up to the fire and were unable to get to a juvenile on the other side of the home. They quickly escaped through a window and Mr. Wilkerson re-entered the structure through a window in the juvenile’s bedroom,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “He was able to assist in getting the juvenile out of the home, but unfortunately became trapped during this heroic effort.”

Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Appling County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Coroner’s Office with this investigation.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, in 2019, Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 88 individuals.