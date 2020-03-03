Bar owner pleads not guilty to rape, kidnapping charges

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia bar owner accused of raping a woman pleaded not guilty to the charges.

David Ellis Ippisch was arrested in November and accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old at Hedges on Broad, one of two bars he owns in downtown Athens near the University of Georgia.

He was indicted on rape, sexual battery and kidnapping charges last month.

A Clarke County Superior Court spokeswoman says 38-year-old Ippisch pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Monday.

Investigators previously said Ippisch pulled a woman into a storage area and assaulted her.

Ippisch’s request for bail was denied in December. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.