Aviation student pleads guilty to bribing FAA test examiner

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors say a would-be airline mechanic has pleaded guilty to bribing a Federal Aviation Administration test examiner hoping for a passing grade.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia said in a news release Tuesday that 21-year-old Frank Amaro paid the test examiner $2,500 for a passing grade on an exam for people who want to perform maintenance on commercial aircraft.

The examiner immediately reported the bribe.

The aviation student came from Las Vegas to Duluth, Georgia, to take the test.

It’s unclear what punishment he could face.

The FAA requires these mechanics to complete 1,900 hours of training and pass tests covering 43 technical subjects.