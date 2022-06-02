TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or H5N1, has been confirmed in a backyard flock in Toombs County, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA).

This is the first confirmation of HPAI in a domestic bird population in Georgia.

The flock owners reported the sick birds and an increased rate of mortality among the flock. On May 29, samples were taken and tested for the presence of H5N1 in the flock by the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network and the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL).

Officials say avian influenza does not pose a risk to the food supply, and no affected animals entered the food chain. There have been no detections in commercial poultry in the state.

“Poultry is the top sector of our number one industry, agriculture, and we are committed to protecting the livelihoods of the many farm families that are dependent on it,” said Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary W. Black. “In order to successfully do that, it is imperative that we continue our efforts of extensive biosecurity.”

The official order issued by the state veterinarian’s office on Feb. 16, suspending poultry exhibitions and assembly of poultry, remains in effect.

Poultry flock owners are encouraged to closely observe their birds and report a sudden increase in the number of sick birds or bird deaths to the Avian Influenza Hotline at 770-766-6850.