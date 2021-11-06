Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

Autopsy: Football player died from heart problem, not heat

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

MACON, Ga. (AP) — An autopsy finds that a 15-year-old Georgia high school football player died from an “abnormal heart rhythm” and not heat-related illness.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found Joshua Ivory Jr. died July 26 of cardiac dysrhythmia which triggered “sudden cardiac arrest.”

The 15-year-old collapsed on the first day of fall football practice at Macon’s Southwest High School. Ivory died in a hospital emergency room.

The district says it took extra precautions to avoid heat illness beyond what Georgia rules require.

A coach was placed on leave but quickly reinstated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories