Authorities seek suspect accused of shooting two Georgia Deputies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) asked for the public’s help locating a man who they say shot two deputies early Tuesday morning.

The GBI says Tyler Keith Henderson is wanted for shooting two Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies around midnight in Ochlocknee, Ga.

Officials describe Henderson as a white male, 5’10”, 212 lbs., hazel eyes, brown hair, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored jogging pants, light colored tennis shoes. Henderson has visible tattoos on arms and neck.

There is a $5,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to Henderson's arrest. https://t.co/IPic0luSHl — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) January 11, 2022

The GBI asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henderson to call 911 or Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 229-225-4151.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-on…, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.