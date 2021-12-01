Authorities searching for man to question in kidnapping case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office want to question a man about a kidnapping case.

James Tedder is wanted for questioning only in reference to a possible kidnapping that occurred at 3034 Washington Road.

According to an incident report, on November 21st, deputies responded to a motel on Claussen Road in reference to a suspicious situation.

The woman told police, she had been kidnapped a day earlier by Tedder. She said she was screaming when deputies arrived, deputies say they heard no screaming at the motel door.

The woman told police to call her mother to confirm. The mother said she heard her daughter and James Tedder arguing and offered to pick her up from the motel. The daughter said she would call her mother back if she felt unsafe.

Tedder is known to frequent motels in the Augusta area and is possibly driving a gold van.

He is known to use the alias Ted Tedder.

Any information concerning James Tedder, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1020.