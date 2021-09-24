Authorities search for suspect linked to teen’s shooting death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– 18-year-old Meshela Dukes was shot and killed inside a Central Avenue home across from Paine College Wednesday night.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people wanted in connection to the shooting. 17-year-old Tyquan Dukes is wanted for involuntary manslaughter, and Sihita Dukes is wanted for questioning.

Meshela Dukes was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene after 11 p.m.

“When I first heard about it, it was shocking because this is a quiet neighborhood and nothing like that ever happens,” local shop employee, Mariah Coughlin said.

Neighbors say there was a heavy police presence in their usually quiet neighborhood.

“I just seen a lot of police over here,” neighbor Edward Harden said. “There were like about a good ten of them.”

“Everyone around here knows everyone, so it’s not like I’m worried or anything, but that is surprising. Shocking,” Coughlin said.

Both of the wanted people and the victim have the same last name, but there is no confirmation on whether or not they are related. Neighbors say they have only recently moved into the home on Central Avenue.

“This is a nice neighborhood, everybody knows everybody,” Coughlin said. “Nothing like that ever happens around here.”

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Sihita Dukes, 32, is wanted for questioning in reference to the incident as well.

Tyquan Dukes is known to frequent the area of Jennings Homes and the Apple Valley Subdivision area.

If you know where either one of these individuals are, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.