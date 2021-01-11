Authorities: Body of slain teen found in Georgia cemetery

BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the body of a slain 17-year-old girl has been discovered in a Georgia cemetery by a visitor.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the scene by a person who spotted the body while visiting the burial site near Barnesville.

Investigators say the victim was from the Atlanta area, but the sheriff’s office declined to name the victim pending notification of family.

The sheriff’s office says she suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The body has been taken to the state Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab to determine a cause of death.