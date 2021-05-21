Augusta woman wanted for battery after Little Caesars brawl caught on video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many are still talking about a fight that broke out Monday at an Augusta restaurant. The community is taking to social media and picking sides while investigators search for the suspect.

Deputies responded to the brawl at Little Caesars Pizza on Wrightsboro Road just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Charles Johnson was there to witness it.

“They should have handled it a different way rather than doing it in public,” he said.

Another man, who only wanted to be identified as “Bull,” said of the fight, “It’s on sight. Onsight is on sight. Jesus can be standing right there. You feel me? You gotta get dealt with, you gon’ get dealt with.”

The incident report states the woman being assaulted is 22-year-old Emily Broadwater, from Appling. The fight — which was not only captured on multiple cell phones but surveillance video in the store as well — shows the two women moved from inside the restaurant to right outside the door.

The suspect is shown dragging the victim by her hair and later stomping her head into the ground, all in front of a child.

**SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING**

The victim was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye and swollen face. She was treated at the scene but refused to go to the hospital in an ambulance.

“A girl with a baby,” Dean Willard reacted. “That ain’t right.”

Authorities said the suspect is 25-year-old Brittany Kennedy, and she’s now wanted for battery. A deputy reports Broadwater will prosecute.

The story caught massive attention on Facebook. Alleged posts from both Broadwater and Kennedy reveal the fight was over children and their father, which started at a home and ended at Little Caesars.

“If everybody stayed in their own lane, and mind their own business and stuff, and just showed respect, nothing would have happened,” Bull stated.

Kennedy is known to frequent the Fox Den area and the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd.

Any information concerning this suspect is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Little Caesars released the following statement: