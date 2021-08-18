Augusta vaccine incentive program fails to move forward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some Augusta commissioners believe get vaccinated, get something in return. A $100 gift card, in order to get more shots in arms.

“As I said before I think it’s sad, we have to pay people to do that however what’s good for Augusta, more vaccinated people,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Commissioners debating using $1.5 million dollars in American Rescue Act funds to create a vaccination incentive program, even though some believe it’s the wrong step to take.

“The vaccinations are free we’ve held free clinics come get it for free to pay people to come get a free vaccination just doesn’t make sense,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“I’ve always been supportive of getting vaccinated I got vaccinated myself it’s a personal choice issue if people haven’t gotten vaccinated yet the real question is why,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Mayor Hardie Davis urging approval and on Newschannel 6, called on opponents to stop playing what he called pandemic politics, that didn’t sit well with some.

“When the mayor made the first mandate he put politics in it, so I think paying people to do the right thing or certain things I don’t think that was well received,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

In the end with commissioners Sias and Johnson out, city leaders failed to act, so the vaccine incentive program remains a shot in the dark.