Augusta celebrates return of Pride Festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As many people described it, Pride is Love and it was certainly felt as the Augusta community banded together over the weekend to show that Love Still Wins.

President of Augusta Pride, James Mintz, says “we showed up and showed out. Five-thousand last night, probably ten-thousand more today.”

Friday and Saturday were two days of fun and excitement for the people of Augusta.

“It’s just an extremely wonderful experience to be a part of this. We’re doing it for the community–the LGBTQ community,” says James. Mintz says he felt relief that the festival was able to happen this year.

“We’re doing this so that you have three-hundred and sixty-five days out of the year so that you can feel proud, visible and feel safe, ” says James.

A message certainly felt is having a sense of pride in who you are and the most important feeling represented in society. Mom Hailey Serrato agrees.

“Diversity is finally not frowned upon and that we can all be free to love who we want and not be afraid to hold hands in public for once,” says Hailey.

The event was filled with performance from the Augusta Drag community and offered those attending both free Covid-19 and H-I-V testing on site.

HIV Program Manager at the Georgia Department of Public Health, Brandon Dykes, says “we encourage people to get tested at least annually and this Sunday is actually H-I-V testing day, so we are really pushing and always out at the Pride event to get as many people tested as possible.”

It was all about spreading the message of acceptance and making the community aware of what it means to be a part of the LGBTQ-(IA+) community but most important to let the world know that Pride means…

“Happiness. Equality…,” says Hailey Serrato.

“Love…Love,” says Brandon Dykes.

“Amazing. Talented. Awesome. Pregnant. Abundant,” says Elias Xavier.

“The best thing that I’ve ever done as President, and I can’t wait to watch it as an attendee in the future,” says James Mintz.

For more information on Pride in Augusta, just click or tap here.