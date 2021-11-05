Augusta man facing Arson charges; set home ablaze with dog inside

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man is facing multiple charges in a September house fire investigation.

According to warrants, Tsali Dylan McCoy is charged with 1st Degree Felony Arson and Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Investigators say McCoy set fire to his wife’s home on the 3700 block of Woodlake Road in Hephzibah on September 10.

McCoy allegedly threw a gas can at the home, causing it to catch fire with a lit cigarette.

Warrants state that a dog was inside the home at the time of the fire, and that McCoy was aware of that. The dog did not survive the fire.

McCoy was arrested Tuesday.