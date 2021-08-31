Augusta commissioner suspended via executive order from Governor Kemp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias has been suspended from his post.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued the suspension via executive order on Monday, August 30.

Sias was indicted in July on Federal charges of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a Federal Investigation and lying to federal investigators.

The charges date back to 2019 when the prosecution alleges Sias altered and destroyed records related to the Sandridge Community Association.

On July 26, a Review Commission was appointed to determine if Sias should continue in his role as a commissioner.

On August 20, Governor Kemp granted an extension to the review panel with a new deadline of September 8th.

The review commission reported on August 24 that Sias be suspended from office.

Governor Kemp signed the executive order suspending Sias on Monday.