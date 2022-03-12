ATLANTA (AP) — An attorney says people who rely on motels for long-term housing in Georgia will have greater protection against forced removal under a state appeals court ruling.

The Second Division of the Court of Appeals of Georgia ruled Monday that an extended stay motel outside Atlanta could not kick two residents out without filing formal eviction cases in court.

The court concluded the residents were tenants. The motel Efficiency Lodge had argued they were guests who could be removed summarily.

Attorney Lindsey Siegel with the Atlanta Legal Aid Society says the ruling sets a precedent that will help motel dwellers across Georgia.

Efficiency Lodge attorney Roy Barnes told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the motel will appeal.