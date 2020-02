ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in over 20 years, Atlanta’s Olympic Flame burned over an athletic competition.

The cauldron was lit Saturday morning for the 2020 Olympic U.S. Marathon Trials in downtown Atlanta. It was set to burn until the runners concluded the race.

The Olympic cauldron stands near the site of the 1996 summer games. It was lit 24 years ago by Muhammad Ali during the opening ceremonies.