Atlanta zoo partially reopens with new precautions

ATLANTA (AP) — The zoo in Atlanta is the latest business to reopen in Georgia.

Zoo Atlanta started taking visitors Saturday who made a reservation for a specific time.

The zoo put in a one-way flow for visitors and kept indoor habitats, rides and playgrounds closed. Zoo employees are having their temperatures taken and must wear masks.

At places like the elephant and gorilla exhibits the zoo has squares set 8 feet apart.

If too many people get together, employees will encourage them to move along.

Health officials say nearly 1,600 deaths and more than 37,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia.