Atlanta workers must now undergo active shooter training

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta employees and elected officials are now required to undergo active shooter training on an annual basis.

The Atlanta City Council recently passed an ordinance requiring such training. The vote comes less than a month after a shooting that injured two Spelman College students and two Clark Atlanta University students.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the training will be required for all part-time, full-time and contract employees of the city.

The city’s human resources department will maintain and enforce the training. Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet says Atlanta police will be involved in the training.