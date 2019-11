ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in three decades, Atlanta will not host a Peach Drop to ring in the new year.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms broke the news this week. She said the city it taking a break to reevaluate the Peach Drop location and how the event is planned.

The City of Atlanta no longer owns Underground Atlanta, which makes planning more complicated.

The Peach Drop normally draws about 100,000 people to Atlanta every New Year’s Eve.