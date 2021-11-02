Atlanta voters pick new mayor as crime fears dominate

FILE – Atlanta democratic mayoral candidate Kasim Reed speaks during an interview on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Atlanta. Voting concludes Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Atlanta’s mayoral race. The race has been focused on fears of crime and candidates have also addressed concerns about affordable housing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Voting concludes Tuesday in Atlanta’s mayoral race. Former Mayor Kasim Reed wants a third term, while City Council President Felicia Moore is among 13 others seeking the top spot.

The race has been focused on fears of crime.

Candidates have also addressed concerns about affordable housing and keeping the Buckhead neighborhood from seceding.

FILE – Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore discusses her run for mayor following a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Voting concludes Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Atlanta’s mayoral race. The race has been focused on fears of crime and candidates have also addressed concerns about affordable housing. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

Other candidates have attacked Reed over corruption in his administration, although Reed says federal officials closed their investigation without charging him.

With numerous candidates in the nonpartisan race, a Nov. 30 runoff is likely.

FILE – Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, right, holds a press conference with supporters after filing paperwork for the November 2 Atlanta mayoral election at Atlanta City Hall, in this Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, file photo. Voting concludes Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Atlanta’s mayoral race. The race has been focused on fears of crime and candidates have also addressed concerns about affordable housing. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Other leading candidates include attorney Sharon Gay and council members Andre Dickens and Antonio Brown.