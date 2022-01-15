Atlanta transit leader CEO Jeffrey Parker dies

FILE – MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker speaks during a press conference at the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. office space in downtown Atlanta, Friday, May 21, 2021. Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says Parker has died. The agency said Parker took his own life Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, but did not provide any other details. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says CEO Jeffrey Parker has died. The agency said Parker took his own life Friday night but did not provide any other details.

The 55-year-old Parker led the agency for about four years and oversaw it during a time of expansion and more recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, when public transportation ridership fell dramatically around the country.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praised Parker as a leader who had “an incredible mind for transportation and logistics and a heart for people.”