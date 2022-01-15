Atlanta transit leader CEO Jeffrey Parker dies

ATLANTA (AP) — Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says CEO Jeffrey Parker has died. The agency said Parker took his own life Friday night but did not provide any other details.
The 55-year-old Parker led the agency for about four years and oversaw it during a time of expansion and more recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, when public transportation ridership fell dramatically around the country.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praised Parker as a leader who had “an incredible mind for transportation and logistics and a heart for people.”