Atlanta teen killed when speeding car hits trees in Florida

LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old Georgia girl died and her sister and mother were injured when their car crashed into pine trees on the side of Interstate 75 in north Florida.

Troopers say the crash happened Tuesday as two troopers in marked patrol cars tried to stop the speeding vehicle.

An incident report says a trooper clocked 34-year-old Cinceria Cooke of Atlanta driving at 103 mph.

The trooper tried to stop her, but the vehicle left the interstate and reentered it, still speeding.

When the car hit trees, Aniyah Bynes was killed.