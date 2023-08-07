FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Security is ramping up in Atlanta with a possible 4th indictment being handed in the Fulton-Trump case.

Two grand juries have been sworn in last month – and will likely decide if criminal charges are suitable for former US President Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is blocking the roads in and around the Fulton County Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta – In case a grand jury hands down a 4th indictment in former President Donald Trump’s election interference case.

Director Of Communications for Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Natalie Ammons explained, “We have increased safety and increased patrols, canceled off days and our deputies are working 12-hour shifts.”

Trump has already been handed down 3 indictments – from courts in New York, Florida, and Washington DC.

That’s why Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, has asked for extra security and encouraged her team to work from home – in case of protests or violence.

“So instead of reacting we are being very proactive with security plans and contingencies and being very prepared,” Ammons said.

DA Fani Willis says her decision won’t be based on the other indictments and says “she is ready to go” after a two-year investigation.

While the Fulton County Courthouse will be open to pedestrian traffic, public parking will be closed in that area with the barricades in place until August 18.