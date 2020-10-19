Atlanta Public Schools: No in-person classes this year

A Cobb County School bus moves on street Friday, March 13, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga. The Cobb County and Marietta City school systems, near Atlanta, and two private schools will close its buildings in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Public Schools won’t have in-school classes at least through the end of the year.

Superintendent Lisa Herring said in an online announcement that COVID-19 data continues to head the wrong way.

“The decision to further delay the in-person opening of our schools was difficult,” she said, adding, “it was clearly the right approach at this time.”

Herring said she consulted with public health officials and experts, teachers, students and parents before deciding to continue only virtual classes at least until January.

The superintendent added that the district is continuing to look for ways to support special needs and very young students, including whether they might return to some in-person services before the new year.