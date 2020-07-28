Atlanta police: Woman intentionally rammed car, killing baby

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say they’ve detained a woman accused of intentionally ramming her car into a vehicle carrying her infant daughter and the child’s father, killing the baby and injuring the man.

News outlets report that authorities responded to the crash in northwest Atlanta around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say the child’s father had just placed the baby girl into a car when the child’s mother drove up and rear-ended the vehicle.

Sgt. John Chafee says the man lost control of his car and struck a telephone pole.

Police say the two were taken to a hospital, where the child later died.

The father was in stable condition Monday.