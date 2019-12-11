Atlanta police seek info on person abandoned at hospital

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police need the public’s help to identify a young person who was abandoned at a hospital. Police say surveillance video shows a woman escorting him into Grady Memorial Hospital on Dec. 4 and then leaving alone in a red minivan.
His age is unclear. Police say he may have diminished mental capacity or Down syndrome. They say he hasn’t responded to verbal or written communications.
He’s still being cared for at the hospital a week later, now in state custody.
Police are looking for the woman, who can be seen wearing distinctive multicolored braids in a surveillance video.