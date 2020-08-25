Atlanta Police: Officer finds body in truck’s back seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a man’s body was found in the back seat of an abandoned pickup truck Tuesday morning.

Police said an officer was performing routine patrols when he found a Dodge pickup truck near the roadway in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the officer approached the vehicle and smelled something odd.

When the officer looked inside the car, there was a body on the floor in the back seat.

Police say the man died a while ago but details surrounding his death were unclear.

Investigators said they were reviewing surveillance footage of the area.

Police said anyone with information should contact the department.