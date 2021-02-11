Atlanta Police: Missing 12-year-old found fatally shot

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say the family of a missing 12-year-old boy discovered his remains in a creek bed Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene near John A. White Golf Course around 2 p.m. where they found the boy “unresponsive,” suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Maj. D’Andrea Price say the boy was reported missing Tuesday evening by his grandmother.

She told authorities the boy went to a friend’s house around 3 p.m. and never returned home.

The boy’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities say they have multiple leads but have asked anyone with information to contact the department.