Atlanta police make 2nd arrest in fatal shooting of infant

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

Grayson Fleming-Gray

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a second person in the shooting death of a 6-month-old baby.

Police announced Thursday that Sharice Ingram turned herself in on Wednesday.

She’s charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Monday death of Grayson Fleming-Gray.

The baby was shot while riding in a vehicle.

Police on Tuesday arrested 22-year-old Dequasie Little, also charging him with aggravated assault and felony murder.

Both Little and Ingram remained jailed Thursday.

It’s unclear if either person has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories