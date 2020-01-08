Atlanta police chief halts car chases after deaths, injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s police chief has ordered a halt to all police car chases after crashes that killed or injured people.

Chief Erika Shields held a news conference Friday after sending a department wide memo about her decision.

She said she would rather err on the side of safety, even though her decision may increase crime.

Shields says she wants more emphasis on investigative techniques.

She says the order will stay in effect while she reviews a policy that has been in place since 2018.

Shields said changes might include allowing only highly trained officers to take part in chases.