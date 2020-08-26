Atlanta Police: 8 arrested, precinct damaged during protest

ATLANTA (AP/CNN Newsource) — Authorities said eight people were arrested after an Atlanta police precinct was damaged during a protest over the police shooting of a black Wisconsin man.

Protesters gathered at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta around 8 p.m. Tuesday to show their support for Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old who was shot multiple times — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — by a Kenosha police officer Sunday.

“It’s definitely to support our brothers and sisters in Kenosha, there’s a really big fight going on there and I’m not surprised,” one protester said. “It was just to show solidarity and that’s it.”

Atlanta police said the group marched from the park to the Zone 5 precinct, where a window was shattered and a wall was spray-painted.

“To be broken up that soon, tear gas thrown, threatened and everything, I feel like it should have been handled a lot differently,” another protester said.

It’s unclear if those arrested would be charged with a crime.