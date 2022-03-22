ATLANTA (WSAV) – A SWAT team is responding to a report of an armed suspect on a Greyhound bus in Gwinnett County.

Located in Norcross, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, the incident has closed all lanes of Interstate 85 at Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

According to Gwinnett County Police, those traveling south are being diverted at Beaver Ruin Road. Meanwhile, at least one northbound lane has reopened on the interstate.

Police have said all passengers and the driver have been evacuated from the bus on the I-85 northbound ramp, WXIA reports.

Details on injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.

This story is developing. Keep an eye on this page for updates.