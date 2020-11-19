Atlanta mayor vows ‘top to bottom review’ of policing

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has brought in a consulting firm to conduct a “top to bottom review” of the city’s police department.

She’s sticking to her vow to reform public safety after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Her office says the Police Executive Research Forum in Washington, D.C., was created to show alternative public safety methods to police departments.

The mayor says department changes will come quickly. But Atlanta Police Union President Jason Segura told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the consultants will likely face resistance from officers.

LATEST NEWS: