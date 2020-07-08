Atlanta mayor says mask mandate is on the way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A mandatory mask mandate is on the way for Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Wednesday.

“Other cities have taken the approach that they are going to defy the governor’s executive order,” she said. “Savannah has done it, some other cities have done it, and Atlanta is going to do it today.”

Starting Thursday, face coverings will be required in at least two other Georgia cities: Athens and East Point.

Bottoms, who recently announced she contracted the virus, said she asked Gov. Brian Kemp about allowing Atlanta to move forward with a mandatory measure — but “he refused.”

When recently asked about Savannah’s ordinance, Kemp told News 3 his legal team was looking into it. “Bottom line is, we don’t need a mandate for people to do the right thing,” he said.

Bottoms argued that a mandate is needed, telling MSNBC: “The fact of the matter is that COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on our city, specifically Black and brown communities with higher death rates.”

“We will never be able to reopen our schools and our economy if we don’t take some responsibility for what we can do as leaders to make sure that people aren’t exposed to this virus,” she continued.