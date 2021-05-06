Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won’t seek reelection

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday night she would not seek re-election for a second term as the city’s mayor.

Bottoms was elected in 2017 after a close election against her opponent Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood. She was the city’s second Black woman executive.

Bottoms publicly announced the decision in a letter posted to her Twitter account after a private call with staffers, family and friends.

“As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us,

it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor,” said Bottoms.

Her letters also dismissed any criticisms the decision was made based on her inability to win.

“‘Can she win again?’ ABSOUTELY. Multiple credible polls have shown that if the race for

Mayor were held today, I would be re-elected,” wrote Bottoms.

Bottoms is Atlanta’s 60th mayor and navigated the city through the coronavirus, a rise in crime and the 2020 election.

Bottoms’ tenure has been a mix of rough-and-tumble City Hall politics and an ever-brightening national spotlight for her beyond the city. She was among Biden’s earliest endorsers and watched her profile rise early during the coronavirus pandemic and the renewed attention on policing in the United States after George Floyd’s killing by a white Minneapolis officer last spring.

She drew plaudits for a nationally televised news conference in which she chided protesters to “go home” while noting her own experiences as a mother of Black sons to empathize with citizens distraught over police violence.

She had been reportedly offered a cabinet position in the Biden administration, but turned it down to remain Atlanta’s mayor.

Biden marked 100 days in office in Georgia with rallies and campaign events for Bottoms and Georgia’s two Democratic senators.

Bottoms conludes her letter with, “I love you Atlanta. Thank you for the honor of serving as your Mayor.

With Atlanta in my heart and Georgia on my mind.”

