Atlanta mayor issues executive order requiring masks indoors

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Tuesday Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order on mask use for the city.

The new executive order requires all persons in a public place, including private businesses and establishments, to wear a mask or a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when indoors.

The mayor’s office says the executive order was issued in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the impact of the omicron variant and guidance from the Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The CDC has designated Fulton and DeKalb counties as areas of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus. Given this recent surge across the Atlanta area, and based upon the counsel from public health professionals, I am reinstating the citywide mask mandate,” said Mayor Bottoms. “We are watching the data daily and will continue to engage experts for guidance on how best to provide for the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bottoms has issued a series of executive and administrative orders aimed at minimizing the impact of the virus. Those orders can be viewed online here.

You can view the latest executive order here.