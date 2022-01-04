Atlanta launches program giving $500 a month to 300 people

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is preparing to launch a pilot basic income program that will give 300 residents $500 a month for a year.

The mayor’s office says the program would be available to people who are at least 18 and live below 200% of the federal poverty line.

Called the Income Mobility Program for Atlanta Community Transformation or I.M.P.A.C.T, the program will be administered in partnership with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

Registration is not yet open.

The city says interested participants should visit ulgacoaimpact.org for information and alerts on when to register. The final program participants will be selected at random from those who register.