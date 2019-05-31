Atlanta girl saves sister from drowning in pool

ATLANTA (WSB) - A 10-year-old girl is being called a hero for saving her three-year-old sister from drowning in an Atlanta-area swimming pool.

Kali Dallis was enjoying an afternoon at The Savoy apartment complex pool, when her pool float flipped, and she started drowning. Her older sister, Jayla Dallis, noticed and didn't hesitate to jump in and pull her sister out of the water.

A witness called 911 while Kali's aunt and the apartment operations manager took turns performing CPR. Chamblee police sergeant Ed Lyons responded to the call.

"I saw my little girl laying there," Lyons said. "Same kind of little bathing suit she wears. Same little hair pulled up in a little bun up top. You know you kind of have to push past that and do what you're trained to do."

Kali was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and doctors said they were not sure if she would recover. However, two weeks after the accident, Kali is almost back to being a lively toddler.

Kali's mom, Daneshia Dallis called her daughter's recovery a "miracle".

"Don't take your eyes off of them," Dallis said. "All the floats are not safe. Be careful. Watch your kids,".

It was a close call, but doctors anticipate that Kali will make a full recovery and will head home soon.