Atlanta college names building for baseball icon Hank Aaron

Former Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron, center, is surrounded by family and friends as Atlanta Technical College celebrates his 86th birthday, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in Atlanta. Atlanta Technical College renamed an academic complex for the former Atlanta Braves slugger, christening it the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex. Aaron, a longtime supporter of the college, donates thousands of dollars to the school every year and his Chasing the Dream Foundation awards scholarships to several students. (AP Photo/Ritu Shukla)

ATLANTA (AP) – Dozens of students welcomed Hank Aaron to their Atlanta college campus as the school named a building for the baseball icon on his 86th birthday.

Atlanta Technical College christened the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex for the Atlanta Braves slugger Wednesday.

Aaron is a longtime supporter of the college.

He donates thousands of dollars to the school every year and his Chasing the Dream Foundation awards scholarships to several students.

Aaron told the students and teachers assembled that he didn’t feel like he was 86.

Former President Bill Clinton sent a video message.